Over sixty per cent of ||Kharas COVID-19 cases are cross-border: Shangula

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, said 62 per cent of the confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in ||Kharas entered through the Noordoewer and Ariamsvlei Border posts.

Shangula, who was speaking at the inauguration of the port health facilities at the two borders on Friday, added that the ||Kharas region as of Thursday had recorded 333 COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 related deaths.

The minister applauded the region for its response towards the control and curb of the virus as it maintain to keep the numbers of cases low despite the fact that it shares its borders with a neighboring country with South Africa, which has so many COVID-19 cases.

‘I thank the Governor, the regional council and all stakeholders in the region for supporting the ministry of health in the COVID-19 response initiatives,’ he added.

Also speaking at the event, ||Kharas Governor, Aletha Frederick stressed that even though the State of Emergency was lifted, it does not mean that the virus has disappeared as new cases are being recorded on a daily basis and there are people in quarantine and isolation centres.

She urged the inhabitants of the region to maintain basic control measures such as the wearing of masks in public spaces, washing or sanitising hands and keeping the necessary social distance in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The governor expressed appreciation to all the frontline workers who put their lives in danger out of dedication and commitment to save the lives of fellow citizens.

‘Thank you all for giving up on living a normal life of free will this time for the sake of complying with the measures that have helped us slow the spread of the disease. I salute you all for your perseverance in a very unfavourable situation that we all had to endure in order to protect ourselves. Even though the battle is not yet over, we remain hopeful with our commitment and adherence to maintain preventative measures in place, we will certainly overcome this calamity,’ said Frederick.

