Owners successfully identify stolen cattle

Owners of stolen heads of 46 cattle have positively identified a total of 37 cattle that were detained after a Namibian Police lead operation successfully intercepted the cattle truck while they were being transported from Erongo region towards the end of January.

Only nine of the cattle are not yet identified as the thieves have tempered with brand markings and re-branded, while old ear-tags were replaced with new different ones, making it difficult for person that came to identify the cattle, chief of stock theft unit of Nampol, chief inspector Jeffery /Urib told Nampa upon inquiry on Wednesday.

We have made progress with the help of owners that had been looking for their cattle as they came in numbers to identify the cattle. We are still having a total of 27 heads of cattle under police guards as the investigation continues and will retune them to their rightful owners as soon as the investigations are completed, he said.

/Urib added that accused persons in the matter were arrested and charged with stock theft and tempering of brands and ear tags and are in police custody and incarcerated at the Karibib police holding cells.

Most identified cattle were stolen from Khomas Hoch-land and farms in the Erongo region.

/Urib has advised farmers to keep a record of their cattle monthly and to take photos of their cattle to provide as proof of ownership in stock theft cases.

Criminals are getting clever every day. I would like to advise farmers have concrete prove when their cattle are stolen or missing. It is easy to keep recoded of cattle every month to notice when cattle are missing, he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency