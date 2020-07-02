Parliament is not Hollywood: Mumbala

Swapo Party in the ||Kharas Region has called on lawmakers in the August House to refrain from misplaced anger and concentrate on issues that Namibians are facing at the moment.

‘Parliament is not Hollywood to train celebrities no no no it is an August House to make laws that benefit all Namibians,’ said Swapo Party regional coordinator for ||Kharas, Matheus Mumbala In a statement to the media on Thursday.

He said for the past few weeks since the reopening of the house, the house has been degenerated from the highest legislative body in the country to a disorganised house.

Mumbala also called on the Swapo Members of Parliament (MP) to present more issues regarding the betterment of the Namibian people instead of allowing other members to abuse and misuse the house for selfish gains.

He said law makers should concentrate on the issues facing the Namibians at moment such as COVID-19 and the economic hardship as a results of the pandemic on people’s lives.

‘Namibians are expecting MPs to find solutions to the current economic recession, to job creation and lessen the ongoing retrenchments countrywide, these are the issues that the lawmakers are supposed to concentrate on, now this house is just disunity parliament and it will results in dysfunctional legislative which will not serve our people,’ said Mumbala.

The regional coordinator questioned that who in their right mind decided to bring a debate on reconciliation 30 years after independence.

‘It is with concern to hear Bernadus Swartbooi and other the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) members insulting the founding President on the debate of reconciliation, it is ironic that LPM has no angry words for apartheid, South African regime or its leaders. Is a sign of misdiagnosed stupidity or is it tribal hatred syndrome,’ he said.

Further Mumbala Former president Dr. Sam Nujoma left office in 2005 already but LPM is always looking to discredit him.

‘But they do not even remember Verwoerd, Malan, De Klerk, Von Trotha or Wounters who have caused atrocities to the Namibian people. We condemn in the strongest terms those who want to blame thier own failures on founding father,’ said Mumbala.

Earlier this week LPM leader Swartbooi, referred to Nujoma, who is credited as the leader of the Namibian revolution, as a “thug and liar” in the National Assembly.

Source: Namibia Press Agency