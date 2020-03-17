Parliament to continue despite coronavirus fears

The 96-member National Assembly will continue with its business as usual, despite President Hage Geingob’s declaration to suspend all big gatherings for 30 days in light of confirmation of cases of coronavirus in the country.

Through a media statement on Tuesday, National Assembly spokesperson David Nahogandja indicated that Parliament would continue in the midst of the global health crisis but has deployed several measures to reduce the further spread of the virus.

“The National Assembly special session will continue sitting from today in order to finalise the Bills as per the House’s decision of last week. This session ends on Thursday 19 March 2020,” Nahogandja said.

In addition, the swearing-in ceremony of the members of the 7th Parliament will continue as planned.

“Members will be sworn-in as from 09h00 [on 20 March 2020]. Members of Parliament are advised to attend alone and not bring any accompanying person(s), be it spouses, relatives or friends. This measure is meant to keep the number of attendees to the lowest possible level because of COVID-19,” he said.

Members of the public are barred from attending the swearing-in ceremony.

“Only media practitioners and security personnel will be allowed access to the National Assembly Chamber. Media practitioners are advised to present their MICT accreditation cards at security for entry,” he noted.

In addition, Parliament has also all public visits to Parliament.

“This is meant to be a precautionary measure to avoid further spread of the virus,” he added.

Further, the legislative house has resolved that: “The induction programme for Members of the 7th Parliament will continue, nevertheless with minor changes as dictated by the sitting of the House during the week of 23 – 27 March 2020.”

So far, there are only two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Namibia.

The death toll of the virus now stands at 5 604 deaths and 150 622 confirmed cases in 150 countries.

Though Africa is still far behind Europe and Asia in the total numbers of COVID-19 cases, the disease has now reached about half of its countries.

Algeria has 48 confirmed cases, Egypt 110, while South Africa has 62, according to recent statistics provided by the World Health Organization.

Source: Namibia Press Agency