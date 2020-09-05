Parliament to resume next week Tuesday

The second session of the seventh National Assembly is set to resume from next Tuesday 08 September 2020, as per Parliament calendar for the year 2020 which was revised due to Corona virus outbreak.

A media statement issued on Friday by Parliament Public Relations Officer, David Nahogandja, said the National Assembly will be in session from 08 September until 26 November 2020, and from there it is only going to re-open next year at a yet to be confirmed date.

Nahogandja said during the month of August, the National Assembly managed to install a new operating system in the chamber, which will minimise the usage of papers in the house and eventually pave the way for a paperless house; a development in line with Parliament long term vision towards becoming an e-parliament.

“In keeping with the requirements under the new normal and regulations aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, only 50 members of Parliament will be allowed on the floor of the house, while the rest of the members will be accommodated in the galleries,” said Nahogandja.

He added that this year’s session of the seventh Parliament considered and passed the Appropriation Bill on the Access to Information Bill and the Financial Institutions and Markets Bill. The house also received the Gaming and Entertainment Control Amendment Bill, Post and Telecommunications Companies Establishment Amendment Bill as per article 75 of the Namibian Constitution.

He further added that the first session was held via the use of video conferencing facilities, which allowed interactions on the budget debate and enabled the assembly to hold its first virtual session.

Source: Namibia Press Agency