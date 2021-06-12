Participation of employers poor on national minimum wage discussions: Kudumo

Chairperson of the Wages Commission, Marius Kudumo said the voices of employers and their organisations have not been satisfactory at its recently concluded public hearings on the national minimum wage in the Zambezi and Kavango East regions.

The commission held public hearings in the two regions from 07 to 11 June 2021.

Kudumo made the remarks in a statement issued on Friday saying in order to present an informed and balanced report to the Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, it is imperative that employers, employees, trade unions and employer organisations participate fully in the work of the commission through written and oral submissions.

“Deadline for written representation concerning the national minimum wage is 30 June 2021,” he said.

The terms of reference of the commission is to investigate all relevant industries, report and make recommendations to the minister on a proposed national minimum wage which will apply to all employees except to related categories of employees specifically exempted by the minister.

Kudumo said the objective of the national minimum wage is to improve the wages of especially the lowly paid employees, to improve individual and household income and to contribute to poverty alleviation.

The chairperson said in the two regions members of the public shared experiences related to working conditions, non-compliance to existing wage agreements as well as low wages.

“Worth noting is the minimum wages that were proposed for certain job categories that are either not formalised and or underpaid. Challenges relating to non-compliance with existing collective wage agreements especially in the security industry were also raised,” he said.

Kudumo said wages in the public service of some job categories, the retail sector and agriculture were also among those that were highlighted to be low and not contributing to sustainable livelihoods and improved conditions of life.

The commission so far has also held hearings in the Khomas, ||Kharas and Omaheke regions.

Source: Namibia Press Agency