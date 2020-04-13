Partly decomposed body of of Rehoboth man identified

Namibian Police Force Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay, crime investigations coordinator for Hardap said the partly decomposed body of a 34-year-old man found on Friday in Rehoboth was identified as Mario Fish.

Clay said the next of kin of deceased was informed of his death.

Earlier Clay said the partly decomposed remains were found at the old Rekor building where the First National Bank was situated, by a passer-by on Friday at about 10h20.

“The decomposed body of a middle-aged male found in the toilets of an old vacated building by a passer-by on Friday was positively identified by family members on Saturday,” Clay said.

He said the cause of death at this stage is unknown.

The police said there is a possibility that the deceased was murdered but that can only be confirmed by pending postmortem results.

Clay has called on anyone with information of the incident, that can lead to the arrest of suspect/s to contact him or Inspector Petrus Husselman at Rehoboth Police Station.

Source: Namibia Press Agency