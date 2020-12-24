Passenger train derails near Tses

More than 60 people survived when a train derailed on a bridge some 45 kilometres outside Tses in the ||Kharas Region Wednesday night.

The Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) Acting Regional Commander for ||Kharas, Deputy Commissioner Tauno Hamukoto told Nampa on Thursday the accident occurred around 22h30.

He said of the 61 people, 58 were passengers and three TransNamib employees.

Twelve passengers and one employee were slightly injured and were taken to the Keetmanshoop State Hospital. By 11h00 on Thursday the 12 passengers had been discharged.

The TransNamib employee is still in hospital in stable condition.

“At this point investigations are still ongoing. Our officers are still on the ground and what we believe is that the bridge has been compromised as there were heavy rains in that area recently,” said Hamukoto.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency