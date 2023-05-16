Passport shortage: Nigerians in Russia laud Aregbesola’s intervention

The Nigerian community in Russia has commended the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbosola for his intervention at ensuring Nigerians abroad get their international passports in real time.

Prof. Maurice Okoli, President Nigerian community in Russia gave the commendation in a statement issued on Monday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Okoli stated that Aregbesola dismantled all obstacles in passport procurement, noting that the minister had blamed enemies of the country as undermining the effort of the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS).

He described Aregbesola as very knowledgeable about the problems facing so many Nigerians in obtaining passports and visas at various Nigerian missions abroad.

“Your innovative management approach and styles intrigue the Nigerian community in Russia.

“The honorable minister in his own words has said what is in the minds of many Nigerians, that corrupt officials are undermining the effort of the Nigerian immigration services at sanitising the passport application process.

“The minister went further to say that the excuse of passport shortage is a lie being circulated by a few corrupt officials of the service to extort the applicants.

“He went even further to describe them as unscrupulous people who are making the situation difficult by the day.

“He told Nigerians not to tolerate them and said that they will not exist if Nigerians fiercely resist them,” Okoli quoted Aregbesola as saying.

Okoli urged the immigration department of the Nigerian Embassy in Russia to take note of the minister’s opinion in serving Nigerians in Russia.

This, he said would go a long way in complementing the effort of His Excellency, Amb. Shehu Abdullai Yibaikwal in tackling the problems facing Nigerians in Russia due to the Russian Special operation in Ukraine.

Okoli said it would also tackle the problems facing Nigerians in Russia due to sanction slammed on Moscow.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria