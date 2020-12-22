PathCare cuts back on assisting travelers with COVID-19 PCR tests

PatchCare has cut back on assisting travelers with COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests due to continued rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to a statement issued by PathCare on Sunday, the institution has been overwhelmed with requests that they could not manage to process in the time required for travel purposes. The statement further noted that PathCare is primarily a clinical laboratory and the arrival of the second COVID-19 pandemic wave coinciding with the peak travel season, exceeded processing capabilities.

“Resources for COVID-19 testing is distributed all around the world and each country receives a certain number of test kits. The machines running these tests are also distributed in a similar way. Therefore, resources to process COVID-19 samples are finite and if there is a sudden surge like we experience now, the system will slow down,” it reads.

The statement further pointed out that PathCare’s first responsibility is to sick people and due to the arrival of the second COVID-19 wave, which is worse than the first wave, hospitals are filling up with really sick people who need service.

According to the statement, PathCare has also resorted to conducting swabs outside restricting the kind of services that can be provided. As such, the public is urged to carry all necessary documents, travel dates and electronically filled in PathCare forms when going for COVID-19 swabs.

Source: Namibia Press Agency