PDM coordinator in Otjozondjupa joins Swapo

OTJIWARONGO: The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) coordinator in the Otjozondjupa Region, Frederick (V8) Tjijahura on Friday joined the Swapo Party at Otjiwarongo as an ordinary party member. Tjijahura who also served as PDM's central committee member was received by the Swapo Party coordinator for Otjozondjupa, Immanuel Namaseb at the Swapo regional headquarters here and did not provide any reason for his resignation from PDM. Namaseb handed over to him the Swapo Party constitution, the Swapo manifesto for 2020-2025, the party programme, and the document on party rules and procedures. In return, Tjijahura thanked Namaseb for welcoming him to Swapo and promised to introduce to Swapo over 400 other new members from the same PDM. PDM Otjozondjupa acting coordinator, Paulus Wimmerth in a telephone interview with Nampa on Friday afternoon said he is aware of Tjijahura's resignation which he submitted in October this year. 'Tjijahura has just returned back to Swapo he came from in 2015 when he joined our par ty, so his resignation and departure do not move us,' said Wimmerth. Tjijahura, he said had been a demoralized member of PDM since 2021 after he only obtained one vote in the regional and local authority elections where he contested for in the Okakarara Town Council as a local authority councillor. Source: Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA)