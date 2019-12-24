PDM disappointed by Grade 12 higher level results

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has expressed dismay in the recently released grade 12 high level examination results.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Monday, PDM said the recently released exam results showed that the education system is on the wrong track with a significant drop in the number of learners who managed to achieve the required grade of 3 and above that will allow them to further their studies at a tertiary institution.

According to the statement, the manner in which the results were presented to the public in the media, it is unclear how many learners actually achieved the required number of points to attend a Namibian institution and how many learners actually achieved four subjects on higher level with a grade of 3 or more that will allow them to attend a university outside Namibia.

It is also not stated how many learners achieved the required grade in a first language which is usually required by a university outside Namibia.

The statement further noted that the Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Anna Nghipondoka allegedly tried to shift the blame for the unsatisfactory grade 12 exams onto the schools and teachers with such statements as that the learners were not adequately prepared for the exams, or that learners tried to cheat the system by various means.

This seems particularly gratuitous, as this indicates that the fault lies with her ministry as it is solely responsible for providing guidance for the teachers concerned as well as ensuring that the exams are properly policed it said.

Nghipondoka, allegedly also stated that the one subject in which no progress has been made is English.

According to PDM this is because, unlike learning subjects (mathematics, physics, and biology) can be taught from a text book, this is not the case with a language.

Most of the English teachers, especially in our primary schools where the learners' foundations must be laid are far from being well versed in correct English to do their job effectively. This leaves our learners with the handicap of being unable to read, write or understand the language in which they will be required to study throughout their school career, said the statement.

In the same statement, PDM also questioned the new school curriculum saying if learners were unable to achieve as they would have wished when writing exams after two years of trying to master the required work, how then will they be able to master the same amount of work when they are a year younger and therefore less mature as of next year when following the new curriculum.

It is common cause that young people's ability to master academic skills increases as they mature. It is therefore completely incomprehensible why the ministry believes they will suddenly be able to master the same academic work their counterparts have just shown they were unable to do despite being older and more mature, it explained.

It should be kept in mind that nothing has changed in our schools as far as the skills of the teachers faced with this new situation is concerned.

Until this government and specifically the Ministry of Basic Education accepts that the only way to fix the disaster that is occurring in our schools is to train our junior primary school teachers properly we will continue on this headlong slide into illiteracy.

PDM further challenged the deputy minister to inform the public of the marks achieved by the learners who wrote grade 10 at the end of 2019 which will supposedly give parents a good idea of what to expect at the end of 2020.

The Namibia National Senior Certificate Higher level results were released on 20 December 2019.

Source: Namibia Press Agency