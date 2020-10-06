PDM endorses Kunene candidates for November elections

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday endorsed the party’s chosen leaders in the Kunene Region to contest the Regional Council and Local Authority elections slated for 25 November 2020.

This follows the party’s primary elections for the Kunene Region held during the weekend.

PDM’s Kunene north regional coordinator, Karitjindua Hepute told Nampa in an interview on Monday that for the first time since independence the party will compete for the Sesfontein Constituency where its deputy coordinator Karini Mukuaruuze is set to contest.

Mukuaruuze was endorsed unopposed in the constituency that is currently under Swapo’s governance.

“The party has grown in numbers over the years in that constituency and believes that it is now time for it to stand its ground and take the lead in the constituency,” Hepute said.

He said interim Opuwo Rural councillor, Uaurikua Kakuva retained his candidacy after defeating Marikaravi Tjivikua and Kuzatjike Kazombaruru at the polls on Sunday at Orotjitombo, about 30 kilometres west of Opuwo.

Tjimutambo Kuuoko was nominated for Epupa Constituency unchallenged after replacing Nguzu ua-Muharukua who retired from the party, while Ueutjerevi Ngunaihe who in 2015 lost to Swapo’s Weich Mupya by a small margin will again contest for the Opuwo Urban Constituency.

The party has also nominated new members for the Opuwo local authority council, including former DTA (now PDM) Opuwo mayor and NUDO councillor Licius Mupya.

The party currently governs two constituencies, Epupa and Opuwo Rural, with four members in the Opuwo local authority.

