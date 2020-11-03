PDM expels John Pandeni constituency candidate for racial remarks

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has expelled Hafeni Mafita, its candidate for the John Pandeni constituency in the Regional Council and Local Authority elections, after he allegedly made racial remarks against white people on social media.

PDM Secretary General Manuel Ngaringombe on Tuesday during a media briefing here said such remarks are against the party’s constitution as it does not condone behaviour that seeks to victimise any Namibian based on race, ethnic origin, sex, religious affiliation, economic status or sexual orientation.

“After Mr Mafita made his first racial utterances on social media, the top six called him in and strongly reprimanded him for such behaviour. The top six further instructed Mr Mafita to issue a public apology within the next 12 hours, and to desist immediately from displaying such behaviour,” he said.

He said after a disciplinary hearing, Mafita has shown that he is not willing to render a public apology, and has since gone on to continue with his racial public outbursts via his Facebook account. This has, therefore, left the party’s leadership with no choice but to expel him in line with Schedule A of the party’s constitution, which states that a member shall be charged with a serious offence if they persistently sow racism, sexism, regionalism, tribalism or nepotism in the organisation.

“PDM is a party that believes in the fundamental notion of non-racialism and non-discrimination that is protected by chapter three, article 10 of the Namibian constitution under the Bill of Rights. These fundamental values are further enshrined as the founding yardstick for non-racialism in Chapter 3 of the PDM constitution.

He further added Mafita made the comments while reacting to alleged racial remarks made last week by Bank Windhoek head of sales Riaan van Rooyen, who was reported to have compared black people to monkeys.

When contacted for comment, Mafita said he does not want to be bothered and “people should rather ask the racist white man who called black people monkeys.”

Source: Namibia Press Agency