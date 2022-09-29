PDM parliamentarian calls for leaner youth directorate

Popular and Democratic Movement (PDM) member of Parliament, Tjekupe Katjimune on Tuesday tabled a motion in parliament calling for a leaner Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service.

Katjimune argued that the ministry’s directorate of youth; comprised of the National Youth Council (NYC) and National Youth Service (NYS), should be merged as one single youth body in order for it to save resources and deliver quality services to the young people of the country.

“At the moment, there is duplication of their services, programmes, responsibilities and conflicting policies, while they are all aiming at serving the Namibian youth,” he said.

Katjimune said the core objectives of both the NYS and NYC are similar, as they all largely serve as the meeting points of the young people from various social and cultural spheres, so as to enable them share common experiences.

He said the directorate of youth, which is controlled by the ministry, merely acts as a stakeholder to these two youth statutory organisations.

Annually, there seems to be an underfunding dilemma to both NYS and NYC by government as allegedly NYS and NYC have both widened their responsibilities vaguely, he stated.

The NYS in the financial year of 2022/2023 was allocated about N.dollars 64 million to runs its youth development programmes at the headquarters in the capital, Berg Aukas and Rietfontein, while the NYC received about N.dollars 18 million from the budget of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service of nearly N.dollars 331 million.

“Therefore, I suggest to this August house, that if we are serious about youth programmes, we need to combine them and formulate a leaner government ministry that would deliver quality services to our young people,” he said.

Katjimune then tabled his motion, asking parliament to refer it to the relevant parliamentary standing committee for further scrutiny.

Parlianment received his motion.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency