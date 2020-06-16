PDM regional committee wants upliftment for people of Ohangwena

Ohangwena Regional Committee of Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has urged newly appointed Governor and Police Regional Chief to uplift the livelihood of the people in the region.

In the media statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday, state that the two positions play an major role in shaping the region forward in terms of crime prevention, law enforcement and economic growth of the region.

“We would like to strongly welcome these two appointments and calls on all government stakeholder to work closely with the two newly appointed leaders in order to ensure that everything run smoothly for the benefits of the inhabitants and beyond,” the Statement stated.

The Ohangwena Region as the one other largest region in Namibia it has plagued with crime, hunger, unemployment, lack of infrastructures and corruption that hinder the growth of the region.

In the statement, the committee stated that it takes serious, committed and fearless leaders to deliver much wanted services for the people by the right time.

“We will however keep watching with eagle eyes every move the two will be making and correct5 them wherever necessary because we do not see the region going backwards,” the statement reads.

The PDM committee has called on the two appointed leader to consult widely in order to make tangible decisions that will steer the region in the right direction.

Source: Namibia Press Agency