PDM suggests national COVID-19 disinfection exercise

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) commends President Hage Geingob for acting promptly in his decision to having declared a State of Emergency exists in the whole of Namibia following a worldwide outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was said by the party’s member of the National Assembly, Johnny Martin in a press statement issued on Sunday.

Martin indicated that although the PDM has observed how Namibians are going through different challenges amidst the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the party has also commented Geingob for a 21-day Lockdown period for Khomas and Erongo regions as a further containment measure.

The PDM believes that after 21 days of the lockdown or by the end of the State of Emergency, the country infectious maybe reduced but it does not mean the virus gets eliminated.

For Namibia to be on the safe side and to pass the cycle for the disease infection on people, Martin said the PDM wish to suggest the State President and the Minister of Health and Social Services to put in place measures to disinfect premises.

The PDM parliamentarian singled out places such as parliament, hospitals, clinics, shopping malls, schools, prisons, police stations, open markets, lodges and hotels as essential premises to undergo a disinfection process.

According to him, other essential premises for disinfection campaign target are such as municipality buildings, gyms, banks, parks, playgrounds and common streets like the Independence Avenue and Eveline Streets in order to have a 100 per cent control over the disease.

“The PDM suggests the State President to declare a day of National Cleaning Campaign immediately after lockdown and State of Emergency,” stated Martin, adding that the aim is to ensure that any potential COVID-19-infected materials is totally eliminated.

The party acknowledged that so far Namibia is showing a slow rate of confirmed COVID-19 infection, which is still 16 positive cases.

Source: Namibia Press Agency