PDM to contest eight of 11 constituencies in Oshana region

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), will contest the upcoming Regional Councils and Local Authority Elections in eight of 11 constituencies of the Oshana Region.

Coordinator of PDM in the region and one of the party’s candidates in the Regional Councils Elections for Oshakati East, Theofelus Kamati confirmed this to Nampa on Sunday.

Kamati said Okaku, Okatana, Okatyali, Ondangwa Rural, Ondangwa Urban, Ongwediva, Oshakati East and Oshakati West are the constituencies where his political organization will field candidates for the election.

Other candidates in the Regional Councils Elections are Jason Haufiku (Okaku), Jafet Cleopas (Okatana), Sylvanus Nakale (Okatyali), Simon Shithigona (Ondangwa Rural), Matheus Hangula (Ondangwa Urban), Rosalia Shipindo (Ongwediva), and Linus Tobias (Oshakati West).

Hangula, Shipindo, Kamati and Tobias are also registered as some of the party’s candidates for the Local Authority Election at Ondangwa, Ongwediva and Oshakati, respectively.

Kamati expressed satisfaction that for the first time in the Namibian political landscape, PDM has managed to field candidates for the Regional Councils Election at Okaku, Okatyali, Ondangwa Rural and Ongwediva.

“Bear in mind, our candidates for Okaku, Okatyali, Ondangwa Rural and Ongwediva were born and bred in those constituencies,” Kamati cited, adding that such development demonstrates that PDM strives to become a dominant political force in Namibia.

The party’s Local Authority Election candidates in Ondangwa are Linea Awene, Jacob Kristiana, Albertina Kassanga, Matheus Hangula, Johanna Gebhard, Hafeni Iyambo, Beatha Onesmus.

Candidates to contest the Local Authority elections in Ongwediva include, Rosalia Shipindo, Ananias Akwaake, Fiina Immanuel, Hileni Johannes, Ester Kashihakumwa, Kaino Jorma, Natalia David.

For the Oshakati Local Authority the include, Linus Tobias, Pinehas Aludhilu, Mathias Alfred, Cecilia Kamali, Theofelus Kamati, Ndinelago Nampila and Indileni Shikongo

Source: Namibia Press Agency