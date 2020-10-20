PDM to contest four constituencies in Omusati Region

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) will only contest the constituencies of Onesi, Outapi, Ruacana and Tsandi in the Omusati Region during the Regional Council and Local Authority Elections on 25 November.

The party’s coordinator in the region, Helvi Shilongo told Nampa on Monday that for the Regional Council elections, Frieda Hailonga is the party’s candidate at Onesi, while Kambwale Al Kawali Pienaar will be contesting at Ruacana, Ester Veiko at Tsandi and Shilongo herself at Outapi.

“Three women and one man will be participating for the first time for PDM in the Regional Council elections in the Omusati Region after I took a deliberate decision to mobilise the women to stand as candidates in this election,” Shilongo stated.

She said PDM has registered its candidates for the Local Authority elections at Outapi, Ruacana and Tsandi, to be contested by herself, Pienaar and Veiko.

The party’s top candidates for the seven-member Outapi Town Council are Shilongo, Elia Enos, Gideon Karlus, Loide Kandjai, Efraim Hango, Martin Amutenya and Paulina Shakungu.

Pienaar, Thomas Karumendu, Helena Kalikumbu, Elago Nambuli, Linda Tuakalelatji, Kazahe Elago and Rachel Mukwanyama are the PDM candidates for the Ruacana local authority, while Veiko, Laimi Iita, Selma Petrus, Leevi Sheya and Liza-Amalia Kandoya are the party’s representatives for a five-member Tsandi Village Council.

“We do not have candidates for the local authorities at Okahao and Oshikuku and for the regional councils at Anamulenge, Elim, Etayi, Ogongo, Okahao, Okalongo, Oshikuku and Otamanzi,” Shilongo said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency