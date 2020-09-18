PDM vows to take over Opuwo Urban Constituency

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has vowed to take over the Opuwo Urban Constituency during the regional and local authority elections slated for November 2020.

PDM’s Kunene North Regional Coordinator Karitjindua Hepute told Nampa in an interview on Thursday the party aims to win Opuwo Urban come November, despite the overwhelming support the ruling Swapo enjoys in the constituency.

“PDM as a party will not just contest these elections but also win it, and that is what we believe we can do. We recently received new members from different political parties and that gives us a great chance of running this constituency,” he said.

He added that should the party gain control of the constituency, it will rectify what the current party failed to accomplish in terms of developmental projects, such as the building of sufficient health facilities and an improved road network.

Hepute further said PDM will contest all constituencies in the region, with the party’s congress to be held at a later stage to determine the standing candidates for each constituency. Current Epupa constituency councillor Nguzu ua-Muharukua will however not contest this year’s election as he will be going on retirement.

Besides Muharukua, all existing regional constituency and local authority councillors are eligible to take part and contest at party level during the party’s elective congress to be announced at a later stage, noted Hepute.

“The party has tested robust leadership that we believe will transform the town of Opuwo to be one of the best in terms of tourism and the region’s business centre,” he noted.

The party administrates two constituencies in the region namely Opuwo Rural and Epupa, while also holding three seats in the Opuwo local authority chambers.

Source: Namibia Press Agency