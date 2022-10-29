PDM’s planning workshop commences at Otjiwarongo

A three-day workshop for the regional coordinators of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) started at Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region on Friday.

The party’s secretary-general Manuel Ngaringombe officially opened the training, saying PDM has a big plan, and all members present at the workshop also have a big role to play in achieving the aims and objectives of the party in the 2024 presidential election campaigns.

“The party wants to equip you with skills on how to conduct your day-to-day fieldwork activities for the next two years,” he said.

All 14 PDM regional coordinators are present at the workshop, as are their organisers and members of the central committee of the party, he said.

Ngaringombe urged the 30 party members attending the workshop to see to it that they acquire all communication methods, planning and coordinating skills that will assist them on their return to their respective regions to recruit new members who would want to join PDM.

“We want you to sharpen your recruiting skills so that together we grow this party and consequently win the 2024 elections,” he said.

Anthony Muganza, who specialises in monitoring and evaluation, is conducting the training, which ends on Sunday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency