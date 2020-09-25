Pedestrian dies in Otjiwarongo-Okahandja B1 road accident

An adult male pedestrian died instantly on Wednesday night after allegedly being hit by a vehicle along the Otjiwarongo-Okahandja B1 road.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha said the deceased was allegedly hit by the vehicle, a seven seater sedan, which was travelling from Otjiwarongo towards Okahandja.

“The pedestrian was moving from west facing east at the time of the accident,” Mbeha said.

The incident occurred at approximately 20h30 on Wednesday night, about 15 kilometres south of Okahandja.

Mbeha said the victim could not be identified as no documents were found on him.

A culpable homicide case has been opened at the Okahandja Police Station against the 35-year-old driver of the sedan.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency