Pedestrian killed in alleged hit and run on Otavi-Otjiwarongo B1 road

A 25-year-old man died instantly on Saturday night after he was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle along the B1 road outside Otavi.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said the deceased was identified by his close relatives as Erwin Urikhob, who was a worker at a commercial farm near Otavi.

The suspected hit and run occurred at 48 kilometres south of Otavi on the B1 road to Otjiwarongo, where Urikhob’s body was found by a passer-by, Mbeha said.

“We are now appealing to the general public with information that might lead to the arrest of the driver in this suspected hit and run to contact the Otavi police station,” she said.

In a separate road accident, Mbeha said six people were seriously injured after a pick-up vehicle they were travelling in overturned several times on the Otavi-Otjiwarongo B1 road.

She said the accident occurred at about 07h30 on Sunday morning, approximately 60 kilometres north of Otjiwarongo, when a 44-year-old male driver allegedly lost control over the vehicle and caused it to overturn.

“All six occupants in the vehicle, who were aged between two months and 44-years-old, were taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital, where they received medical attention,” she said.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency