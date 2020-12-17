Penioner dies after vehicle overturns on Ondangwa-Ongwediva road

A pensioner died on the spot on Wednesday after he allegedly lost control of the pick-up he was driving on the Ongwediva-Ondangwa main road, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole-Ashiyana of the Namibian Police Force’s Community Affairs’ office in the Oshana Region confirmed the accident on Thursday.

Shikole-Ashiyana indicated that the vehicle rolled three times after it overturned and that the deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Lamek Natangwe Hawala from Onelago village in the Omagongati area of the Oshana Region.

According to Shikole-Ashiyana, the deceased was traveling from Ongwediva towards the Adolf location along with two passengers, who escaped with minor injuries.

The deceased’s next of kin have been inform informed of his death and police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency