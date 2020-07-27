Pensioner alleged dealing drugs at Otjiwarongo denied bail

The 63-year-old woman who was arrested at Otjiwarongo Saturday after she was allegedly found dealing in mandrax and cannabis at her house in the Orwetoveni residential area, was denied bail in court on Monday.

Magdalena Horases appeared before Otjiwarongo Magistrate Karel Muyeghu on a charge of dealing in prohibited drugs or alternatively, possession, of mandrax and cannabis.

Muyeghu explained her legal right to engage a lawyer of her choice; apply for a State-funded lawyer through the Ministry of Justice’s Legal Aid Department or defend herself in court.

The pensioner opted to apply for the Legal Aid lawyer.

Public prosecutor, Joas Neemwatja, who represented the State, strongly opposed the granting of bail to Horases, saying she has previous convictions on charges of drug dealing and the State fears she might re-offend.

Horases was then remanded in custody and her case postponed to 05 October 2020 for further police investigations and to allow her to acquire legal representation.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa on Sunday the pensioner was allegedly caught with 31 tablets of mandrax with a street value of N.dollars 3 750.

Cannabis weighing 26 kilogrammes was also allegedly found in her house, along with N.dollars 100 notes suspected to be proceeds of her drug dealing, said Mbeha.

“The drugs and cash were seized by the police on Saturday morning about 11h00,” Mbeha said.

