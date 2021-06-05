Pensioner allegedly killed by security guard in Walvis Bay

A 69-year old man identified as Josef Katzao reportedly died after a security guard assaulted him with a baton at bar in Walvis Bay on Friday.

A Namibian Police Force incident report issued on Saturday said Katzao was at a bar in Kuisebmond with friends when he had an argument with the security guard.

“The security guard allegedly took a baton and hit him on the head and behind the left ear and he fell,” the report said, adding that the friends helped him into a seated position and he died while seated.

The body was taken to the Walvis Bay State Hospital for further handling.

The suspect was arrested and the deceased’s next of kin were informed. Police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, the police also reported that a 29-year-old man identified as Asser Dominicus was reportedly stabbed to death, also in Kuisebmond, on Saturday.

The report said Dominicus was walking his girlfriend home when a group of about five men approached them with knives and searched them, but did not take anything valuable.

It is further alleged that they let the couple go but as they were walking away, Dominicus was stabbed in the shoulder from behind. When he turned around, he was stabbed in the chest and abdomen and the suspects fled.

The couple attempted to reach the woman’s house situated some 150 to 200 meters away when Dominicus fell and died.

He was declared dead on the scene by paramedics and his body taken to the Walvis Bay State Hospital.

One suspect was detained in connection with the stabbing and the next of kin of the deceased were informed.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency