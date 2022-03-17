Pensioner struck by lightning at Shikenge village

A pensioner died after being struck by lightning at Shikenge village in the Kavango East Region’s Ndiyona Constituency, the police reported on Tuesday.

Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, told Nampa the 76-year-old man was struck by lightning while seated under a tree during heavy rains on Monday.

The incident occurred around 16h30.

The deceased has been identified as Mayambi Malikita Ngunga from Zambia.

Kanyetu said Ngunga’s body was transported to the Nyangana District Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

His next of kin have been informed and police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency