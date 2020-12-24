Pensioner to appear in court on murder charge

Two men aged 82 and 52 are expected to appear in the Karasburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder, defeating or obstructing the course of justice and violating a body.

The Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) Acting Regional Commander for ||Kharas, Deputy Commissioner Tauno Hamukoto told Nampa the 82-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a 47-year-old man at Grünau Monday morning.

The man then allegedly called his son who resides in Karasburg to assist him with transporting the body. They reportedly dumped it some 20 kilometres outside Grünau on the Grünau-Keetmanshoop road.

“The body was found by a motorist on Monday around 02h25. The deceased appeared to have been run over by a vehicle but upon closer inspection by the police several small holes were observed in the abdominal area and blood was coming from the holes,” he said.

Hamukoto said a post-mortem was conducted at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital and the results indicated that the holes are similar to gunshot wounds, specifically those caused by a shotgun.

“We then dispatched a team of detectives and the Special Reserve Force to investigate and they believe the deceased was shot by the suspect,” he said.

The weapon suspected to have been used in the murder was found in the ceiling of the suspect’s house at Grünau.

Hamukoto added that more arrests are expected to be made on the defeating or obstructing the course of justice charge.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency