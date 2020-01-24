Pensioner’s alleged rape case postponed again

he bail hearing of a 68-year-old former teacher who stands accused of allegedly raping his eight-year-old daughter was on Friday postponed to Monday in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court.

The pensioner, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his minor daughter, made his his fifth appearance before Magistrate Abraham Abraham on a charge of rape read with the provisions of the Combating of Rape Act, Act 8 of 2000, where the case was postponed as there was no interpreter present.

The case was on the roll for the continuation of a formal bail application and bail was not granted as it would not be in the interest of the administration of justice as rape is a serious offense.

During previous court proceedings, Public Prosecutor Zibiho Munzenze, who represented the State in the matter, informed the court that if the accused is granted bail on a matter that has prompted a great public outcry, it will show that the courts are failing in curbing the domestic violence and gender-based violence acts.

She believed granting bail to the accused will send shock waves and will result in the public losing their faith in the justice system because the courts are there to protect them.

It is alleged that the accused repeatedly sexually molested his eight-year-old daughter by means of digital penetration at their residence in Rehoboth's Block B since 2017.

The pensioner was charged with the same offense in 2015 but it was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

Munzenze represented the State in the matter, while the accused was represented by defense lawyer, Christopher Stanley, of Stanley Law Chambers and is remanded in custody at the Rehoboth Police holding cells.

Source: Namibia Press Agency