Pensioners burns to death at Oshana

A 96-year-old man died when he allegedly burned beyond recognition after the hut he was sleeping in caught fire at Omagongati village in the Oshana Region on Friday.

According to a weekend serious crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Sunday, the incident occurred at around 23h20.

The deceased was identified as Sakaria Indyala and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

In a separate fire incident, a woman also burned to death when her home caught fire at Schlip settlement in the Hardap Region.

The incident allegedly occurred at around 00h30 on Sunday morning. The deceased allegedly lived alone and her next of kin are yet to be informed of

her death.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and police investigations into the matter is still ongoing.

Furthermore, 33-year-old Noni Nikolae was found hanging from the roof of his sleeping hut at Ongha village in the Ohangwena Region on Saturday at

around 07h00

Nikolae’s next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations into the matter continue.

Similarly, a 38-year-old man was also found hanging from the roof in his bedroom at Ouholondema village in the Omusati region on Saturday at

07h30.

The deceased was identified as Gabrile Shipopyeni and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

In another supposed suicide incident, 31-year-old Endjala Tshithingona died after he allegedly committed suicide by drinking chemicals that he allegedly mixed.

According to the report, the reason for his suicide is unknown as no suicide note was found at the scene and his next of kin have been informed of his

death.

Source: Namibia Press Agency