Pensioner’s home destroyed in fire at Outjo

An 80-year-old woman and her nine grandchildren in Camp Five informal settlement at Outjo escaped from their burning house on Thursday afternoon.

Christina Guibes in an interview with Nampa on Thursday night said the fire broke out at about 14h40 on Thursday and it lasted for more than an hour.

She said one of her grandchildren was seen charging a car battery from the electricity plug inside their zinc sheet made house.

The boy allegedly picked the battery from the dumpsite, she said, adding that the battery instantly burst into flames while charging and set their house alight.

“But I am thankful that we escaped it alive,” she said.

The pensioner and her family lost all their belongings as the house burned to ashes while she stood helplessly, she said.

Guibes built her house some years ago with her pension money, and is now calling for help from the public to assist her start over.

The visibly devastated Guibes was treated for shock at the Outjo State Hospital where some community members transported her shortly after the incident.

Outjo Municipality Public Relations Officer, Bokkas Mazenge on Thursday night said the municipality’s fire brigade members prevented the fire from extending to other neighbouring houses.

He said Guibes and her nine grandchildren are now temporarily accommodated at the Etoshapoort Community Hall.

“We provided them with four mattresses, 11 blankets and food as a temporary arrangement,” he said.

This is the second fire to have destroyed a pensioner’s house in Camp Five informal settlement at the town in less that two weeks, Mazenge said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency