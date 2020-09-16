Pensioner’s huts damaged in fire caused by grandson

Three huts were damaged in a fire at the homestead of a pensioner Okatope kaMandume village near Ongwediva on Tuesday.

The fire was caused by the pensioner’s four-year-old boy grandson, who had been playing with matches.

The homestead belongs to 76-year-old Kornelia Endjala.

“I lost valuable property in the fire; food, clothes and ritual tools,” Endjala told Nampa in an interview on the scene, adding that fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident.

She explained that a group of neighbours as well as the fire brigade team from the Ongwediva Town Council arrived on time and successfully extinguished the fire, stopping its further spread.

“I appreciate the prompt action taken by people from my neighbourhood and the town council’s fire fighting team to rescue us and prevent the fire from destroying everything,” Endjala cited, indicating that the fire gutted only three of several huts in her homestead.

She was home with her two minor grandsons when the fire started.

Reckless handling of fire has recently been observed in northern Namibia, with another devastating fire incident experienced in the Ohangwena Region’s Epembe Constituency earlier this week when a large swathe of grassland and several homesteads were torched.

