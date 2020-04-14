A total of 70 people were arrested countrywide between 05 and 11 April 2020 for violating various lockdown regulations, the police have said.

A police weekly report availed to Nampa yesterday by Namibian Police Force spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi indicates that the highest number of arrests were recorded in the Omusati Region with 22 people apprehended, followed by Ohangwena with 15 arrests, ||Kharas with nine, while Erongo recorded seven arrests, the same as the remaining regions combined.

The most violated regulation is the prohibition relating to certain operations and closure of certain businesses, with 21 people arrested, with seven being from Ohangwena.

Another regulation violated mostly is the failure to stay within the place of residence without lawful justification.

The police also issued fines to 158 people for the same offence countrywide, with the fines amounting to N.dollars 31 700.

Source: Namibia Press Agency