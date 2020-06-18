Pick n Pay to retrench 500 employees

Pick n Pay has announced that they will retrench 500 employees as result of the prolonged economic downturn and reduced consumer disposable income.

In the media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday, a Managing Director of Pick n Pay Graeme Mouton said that the company has experienced marginal to negative turnover growth over the past 10 years.

“The recession has steadily eroded turnover, costs have increased annually above inflation on all fronts, resulting in a decline in profit, leading to loses over the last two years,” he said.

Mouton further said the company is aiming at reverting losses and setting the business on the path of sustainability and that restructuring will results in to retrenchment.

Meanwhile, the managing director said in March 2020, the company has proposed various alternative options to avoid retrenchment, but all ended in vein.

The first alternatives was to offer the employees voluntary separation packages and early retirement.

The other alternatives, the company engaged with Namibia Food & Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) and proposed some options that did not worked too.

”The employees, through the Shop stewards and Union, regrettably rejected the company’s proposal, opting to rather follow the retrenchment route,” said Mouton.

Furthermore, he said COVID-19 and national lockdown has negatively affected the business to already dire situation, therefore for the business to survive and secure jobs in the future realignment is necessary.

Pick n Pay is a 100 per cent Namibian-owned entity that employs more than 1931employees at its 22 retailer stores in most of major towns in Namibia and is a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver and List (O&L) Group.

