PIND & Fund for Peace Documentary on Peacebuilding Honored as Gold & Silver Winners in Four Categories at The Webby’s Inaugural Anthem Awards

Washington DC, USA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Abuja, Nigeria)/(Washington, D.C.) The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) and Fund for Peace (FFP) received four of the Webby’s Inaugural Anthem Awards for their “For the Good of All: Three Partners for Peace Stories” peacebuilding documentary in “Humanitarian Action & Services”: Gold Winner for the “Best Strategy, Awareness Category (Not-For-Profit),” Gold Winner for “Community Outreach, Community Engagement Category (Not-For-Profit),” Gold Winner for “Community Space, Community Engagement Category (Not-For-Profit),” and Silver Winner in “Partnership or Collaboration, Community Engagement Category (Not-For-Profit).”

“We are delighted to receive these awards, for they validate our central strategy of pursuing the two pillars of economic development and active peace promotion at the grassroots levels in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region,” said PIND Executive Director Tunji Idowu.

The “For the Good of All” documentary highlights Nigeria’s Partners for Peace (P4P) network, which unites thousands of individuals, community groups, NGOs, and private companies to build peaceable livelihoods across the complex Niger Delta. By combining real-time technology with on-the-ground knowledge exchanges, P4P weaves data and multi-directional networks of peace agents to reduce conflicts while working for the good of all. By the end of 2020, P4P has helped foster social stability across the Niger Delta by mitigating 860 emerging conflicts through 9,610 self-identified peace actors and 20,324 conflict data points for early warning and early response (EWER); all this made publicly available on interactive peace maps.

“It has been an enormous privilege to partner with PIND over the last decade in the design and implementation of one of the most innovative conflict early warning and early response systems on the continent. We’re so pleased that this groundbreaking work is being recognized by this award,” said FFP Vice President for Research and Innovation Nate Haken.

Anthem Winners were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer, and activist); Ashley Judd (Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian); Mitchell Baker (CEO and chairwoman, Mozilla); Lisa Sherman (president and CEO, Ad Council), Sarah Kate Ellis (president and CEO, GLAAD); Renata Erlikhman (chief investment officer, OW Management); Shayla Tait (director of philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation); Russlynn Ali (CEO and co-founder, XQ Institute); Marc Ecko (chief commercial officer and board member, XQ Institute); Heidi Arthur (chief campaign development officer, Ad Council); and Alexis M. Herman (chair and chief executive officer, New Ventures, and former U.S. secretary of labor).

“It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations, and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community,” said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. “We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change, and that social good is what we value as a society.”

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards define a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. In addition, a portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the inaugural Anthem Awards.

About PIND

The Foundation for Partnerships Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) is a non-profit organization that promotes peace and equitable economic growth in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region through multi-stakeholder partnerships. This work is funded with the support of the Chevron Corporation and other esteemed partners and collaborators. PIND works closely with numerous partners to implement collaborative market-based, community-owned programs to mitigate conflicts and boost economic opportunities for local businesses, ensuring that economic progress occurs in a systemic, inclusive, and sustainable manner. Learn more at PINDfoundation.org. Learn more about Partners for Peace (P4P) at P4P-NigerDelta.org.

About Fund for Peace

The Fund for Peace (FFP) has been a world leader in developing practical tools and approaches for reducing conflict. With a clear focus on the nexus of human security and economic development, FFP contributes to more peaceful and prosperous societies by engineering smarter methodologies and smarter partnerships. FFP empowers policymakers, practitioners, and populations with context-specific, data-driven applications to diagnose risks and vulnerabilities and to develop solutions through collective dialogue. FFP is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Abuja, Nigeria, Accra, Ghana, and Tunis, Tunisia. Learn more at FundForPeace.org.

About The Anthem Awards

The Anthem Awards, the Webby Awards newest initiative, was developed to recognize the breadth of social good work (online and offline) around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands, and people creating long-lasting impact; including, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Education, Art, & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, & Climate. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

