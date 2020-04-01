Pinehas appointed as defence chief

President Hage Geingob has appointed Air Vice-Marshal Martin Pinehas as the substantive Chief of the Namibian Defence Force.

This information was released by State House spokesperson Alfredo Hengari on Tuesday.

In the media statement, Hengari noted that Geingob made the appointment in his capacity as the commander in chief of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF).

Pinehas’ appointment comes as no surprise.

In recent months, media reports have suggested that Pinehas had been already poised for the appointment, hence his unilateral decision to deploy the military and heighten the nation’s security during and after the presidential and national assembly elections.

This decision, according to The Namibian was an attempt to impress the appointing authority, Geingob.

The report was never disputed although police chief, Sebastian Ndeitunga and former Safety and Security Minister Charles Namoloh all expressed concerns over the military’s deployment at the time.

The appointment is in line with Article 32 (4) (c) (aa) and Article 116 (1) and (2) of the Namibian Constitution.

“President Hage G. Geingob today, 31 March 2020 conferred on Air Vice-Marshal Martin Kambulu Pinehas, the substantive rank of Air Marshal and in the same vein appointed as Chief of the Namibian Defence Force,” Hengari stated.

In his new role, Pinehas is expected to make provision for a balanced structuring of the NDF and to make suitable appointments of members of the force under his command within the confines of the prescribed laws, policies, rules and procedures.

“The Chief of Defence is expected to carry out these duties and responsibilities with vigour, determination, dedication, commitment and to be exemplary to the men and women under his command,” Hengari added.

He went on: “President Geingob wishes the new Chief of Defence all the best in his new appointment and looks forward to working with him in ensuring that the Namibian Defence Force remains a formidable force, ready and able to defend the territorial integrity of Namibia.”

The 57-year-old was appointed the Commander of the Air wing of the NDF in 2000.

He replaces Lieutenant General John Mutwa.

Source: Namibia Press Agency