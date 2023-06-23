Plane wreckage found in Lunda Norte

The wreckage of the aircraft that crashed in one of the agricultural areas in the eastern Lunda Norte province was found on Friday on banks of Tchihumbwe river.

The AT 502 B aircraft, which was on geological-mining research mission for the multinational De Beers, went down Thursday allegedly due to bad weather.

According to the municipal commander of the National Police in Cambulo, Domingos Pedro, the two-hour search involved specialists from various defence and security bodies.

The aircraft pilot, 52, a South African citizen, died immediately after the accident, the source added

