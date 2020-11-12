Planned demonstrations against killing of Namibians by BDF pointless: Hengari

Planned demonstrations against the recent killing of four Namibians by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) and handing over of a petition to President Hage Geingob on 13 November 2020 are pointless, Presidency Press Secretary, Alfredo Hengari has said.

Hengari, in a media statement on Thursday, said the Constitution of Namibia under Article 21 guarantees freedom of peaceful assembly without arms, including freedom of association.

“Crucially, Geingob, who served as Chairperson of the 1989 Constituent Assembly responsible for drafting the Namibian Constitution, will continue to defend the Constitution. Still, when the Government and the President, in particular, are attending to matters urgently, blatantly politicised demonstrations can become an unwelcome distraction. Here is why the planned demonstration against the Botswana Defence Force on Namibian soil and the petition to the President is unnecessary,” said Hengari.

He added that Namibia is a country governed by the rule of law and demonstrations for good causes are often hijacked and weaponised for political gain, and this has the potential to distract from the systems, processes and institutions that have characterised the governance architecture.

The Namibian government will accompany the bereaved Nchindo family, and the family should be allowed to mourn without unwarranted politicisation of the incident during this difficult period. Lives that have been lost should not be instrumentalised for political gain and Government institutions for their part should be allowed to carry out investigations, without the distraction of politicised petitions and demonstrations, he said.

Geingob informed the family that he had a lengthy telephone conversation with the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, who was in agreement about the urgency of carrying out a joint investigation into the killings, said Hengari.

“This has commenced in earnest. Moreover, Masisi used the occasion of the telephone call to extend condolences to the bereaved family and informed that the shooting incident was indeed regrettable. With gravity, Geingob communicated the message from Masisi to members of the bereaved family. After all, Geingob and Masisi speak regularly and their relationship is affectionate, which creates ample diplomatic room for an incident of this nature to be solved in a manner that enhances bilateral relations between our two countries,” Hengari said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency