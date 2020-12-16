PM launches Integrated Client Service Facility

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Wednesday launched an integrated client service portal for the public service aimed at offering efficient and effective services to business people.

While launching the portal, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said it will create a virtual one-stop shop through self-service online delivery to cater for a large volume of domestic and foreign business registration requests.

“It also addresses challenges encountered when starting a business, one of the crucial components making up overall ease of doing business ranking,” the prime minister said.

She said cumbersome procedures are costly, hinder business competitiveness and consequently limit economic growth and employment creation. Therefore, the facility will provide seamless and responsive client services for investors starting a business in Namibia.

“The launch of this project was preceded by an extensive study of Namibia’s competitiveness challenges carried out with assistance from the government of Singapore. The study concluded that Namibia’s challenges are associated with the manual processing of excessive paperwork, duplication of records and information redundancy, difficulties in monitoring critical and activities,” explained Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

She further added that the facility will offer 24-hour integrated online registration with the Business and Intellectual Property Agency, Social Security Commission, City of Windhoek, and the fast-tracking of permit processing for investors with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security.

Source: Namibia Press Agency