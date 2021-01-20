YOUR TRUSTED RESOURCE FOR REAL-TIME, UNBIASED PMTA STATUS UPDATES

Miami, FLA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PMTA Verified releases their Unverified List, uncovering e-liquid and device Brand Owners and Manufacturers who have made statements regarding PMTA Submission(s), but have neglected to provide proof to PMTA Verified in the form of a signed Acceptance Letter from the FDA.

It has been just over 130 days since the September 9th PMTA submission deadline and the trade is still awaiting the FDA’s much-anticipated list of brands that have submitted PMTAs, with corresponding filing statuses.

“The public and trade must be aware; simply submitting an application does not guarantee it has been accepted for review. The review is the first step towards final approval, but as we have learned, many applications were not deemed acceptable and rejected from even review phase. Deeming these products effectively illegal for sale.”, stated Carlos Smith, MD, Founder of Vape Safe and PMTA Verified.

After multiple attempts to source verified PMTA Acceptance Letters based on their claim of submission, the following brands have been deemed Unverified by the PMTA Verified Team:

Bantam

Humble Juice Co.

Air Factory

Voopoo

British Vapor Co.

Caterpillar E-juice

Vaptio

Lady Boss Vapor

Lotus Vaping Technologies

Hometown Hero

Mom and Pop Vapor Shop

Prism E-Liquids

Forge Vapor

Vape Moar

Ecig Charleston

American E-Liquid Store

DuraSmoke

Suorin

Sigelei

HQD Tech

KangerTech

Innokin

Geek Vape

Aspire

Horizon Tech

Smok

Boulder

Joyetech

Uwell

Puff Bar

Bang Bar

POSH

VGOD

Oxva

Lost Vape

Vandy Vape

YiHi Sxmini

RipTide

Tasty Cloud

Prophet

“We welcome each and every Brand Owner to submit the proper documentation so we may accurately and transparently provide true PMTA status to those impacted by these applications”, said Laura Tobin, Press Manager of PMTA Verified at PMTAfiled.com. “The sole purpose of PMTA Verified is to provide unbiased and up-to-date product status information in order to allow adult consumers and the trade to make informed decisions on Pre-Market Authorized products and beyond”.

About PMTA Verified

PMTA Verified was born in 2016, to a nonprofit organization founded by a group of concerned Vapers and Industry leaders. PMTA Verified is led by an Emergency Room Physician and a passionate group of professionals that have all witnessed the impacts of limited solutions and misinformation within the communities and patients they serve.

To sign up for real-time PMTA alerts and information, visit pmtafiled.com. For media inquiries, please email press@pmtafiled.com. To submit your PMTA filing documentation, email info@pmtafiled.com.

Laura Tobin PMTA Verified 800-505-3526 press@pmtafiled.com