Poacher suspect allegedly commits suicide at Ovitoto

A 70-year-old man linked to a poaching incident in the Ovitoto area allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on Saturday afternoon shortly after the police interrogated him.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Sunday said the deceased was identified as Cornelius Hamaseb.

His next of kin were informed of his death.

The police officer said Hamaseb on Friday night allegedly went poaching on a nearby commercial farm and members of an anti-poaching unit on Saturday morning came across his footprints and followed it from the poaching scene.

“The footprints allegedly led them to the deceased’s house where fresh meat turning into biltong was found hanging on a wire, while Hamaseb was inside his house,” Mbeha said.

The anti-poaching members who were now joined by police officers then started questioning Hamaseb on the origin of the meat while they were standing outside the house.

It is alleged that Hamaseb answered all their questions while inside his locked house.

He reportedly explained to the police that the meat came from animals he hunted on a commercial farm near Ovitoto.

“Shortly after his explanation to the police, a gunshot was heard inside the house,” said Mbeha.

The police and a female family member of Hamaseb who was there, then forced open the door and found Hamaseb already dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

A pistol suspected to have been used in the incident was also found on the scene.

An inquest docket has been opened at the Okahandja Police Station in connection with the matter.

Source: Namibia Press Agency