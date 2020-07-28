Pohamba’s wife wants assault charge withdrawn

Hamukoto Wakapa Pohamba, who was in April this year arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, made an appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Monday, in which the alleged victim sought for the charges to be withdrawn.

Hamukoto Pohamba is the son of former President Hifikepunye Pohamba.

On Monday morning, the 41-year-old Pohamba made another appearance before Magistrate Celma Ndapewa Amadhila, where a statement of withdrawal written by his wife, Albertina, was presented before court for consideration.

However, Public Prosecutor Sylvia Kauluma raised objections against the statement because the prosecution (State) is not satisfied with the reasons provided by the complainant in her statement.

“I have noted a withdrawal statement written by the complainant, Albertina Pohamba, who is the wife of the accused. However, the State does not agree with the reasons provided by the complainant. We (prosecution) now wish to consult with the complainant and read her testimony before her application for the withdrawal of the charge against her husband can be considered,” the public prosecutor said when she asked the court for a further postponement.

In the result, the matter was postponed to 11 August 2020 to allow the complainant herself to be present in court to explain the reasons contained in the withdrawal application.

The postponement was effected as per an agreement reached by Pohamba’s privately-instructed defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht and Public Prosecutor Kauluma in court.

On 17 April 2020, Pohamba was granted bail of N.dollars 2 000 and this was extended on Monday until his next court appearance.

Bail was granted with strict conditions that require the accused to not come within 50 metres of the complainant or her residence in Dorado Valley, where she is now being accommodated.

Other bail conditions include that the accused does not leave the district of Windhoek without making prior arrangements with the investigating police officer, or interfere either directly or indirectly with the ongoing investigations of his case, among others.

Pohamba is facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in that he allegedly assaulted his wife, Albertina, on 02 April 2020 near Maerua Mall along Robert Mugabe Avenue.

It is alleged that Pohamba, during the incident, strangled his wife, as well as injured her back and chest.

Source: Namibia Press Agency