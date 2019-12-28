Police are investigating the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman by an unknown man on Monday morning

The police in Ongwediva are investigating the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman by an unknown man on Monday morning, after she was intoxicated and decided to sleep on the ground to rest.

A crime report issued on Thursday by the Namibian Police Force said the incident happened at Oshinyadhila number 2 village behind Omuhama School at about 02h00 Monday.

It is alleged that the victim consumed alcohol at the cuca shops and decided to sleep on the ground to rest a bit, behind the school, while she was on her way home.

The report further said the unknown person then had sexual intercourse with her without her consent, while she was asleep.

It is believed that when she woke up at about 07h00, she observed that she was raped by a stranger who removed her tights and underwear. A used condom was also found next to her naked body.

