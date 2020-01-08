Police arrested a 64-year-old man after he allegedly committed an immoral sexual act with a six-year-old girl

The police at Rehoboth yesterday arrested a 64-year-old man after he allegedly committed an immoral sexual act with a six-year-old girl.

Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga who confirmed the incident to Nampa today said the suspect was arrested under the 'Combating of the Immoral practices Act', for allegedly unlawfully and intentionally having unnatural sexual acts with a minor girl.

It is alleged that the suspect had taken the victim from her grandparents' home with the consent of the parents at around 20h00, on Sunday and only returned her to the same house at around 02h00 on Monday, he explained.

The alarm, Hauwanga continued saying was raised by a bystander who is aware of a previous case against the suspect and who saw the victim alone in the suspect's car around 23h30 on the same night the act was committed.

He also said the sexual act was committed in the presence of the victim and videotaped on the cell phone of the suspect. He is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Source: Namibia Press Agency