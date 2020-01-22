Police at Rundu call on public to help identify body

The Namibian Police at Rundu are calling on members of the public to come forth and help them identify the body of an unknown man found December last year.

The Namibian Police Force Head of Forensic Pathology Detective Inspector Gottfried Maritsane told Nampa on Wednesday the body was found floating in the Okavango River behind Sarasungu Lodge.

There are no records of the deceased as his fingerprints were taken and send to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration (MOHAI) who also came up with nothing, he said.

Maritsane said because MOHAI also has no records it is difficult to tell if the deceased is Namibian or perhaps a foreigner.

The deceased he said could be between the ages of 36 to 38 years and was found with no clothes on him.

Maritsane has called on members of the public who may have relatives or friends missing to go the Rundu State Hospital Mortuary to view and identify the body or else contact him or the police station.

Source: Namibia Press Agency