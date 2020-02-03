A 29-year-old police constable stationed in the Omaheke Region was on Saturday night arrested at Okahandja for allegedly robbing a man of his money and shoes.

Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the Otjozondjupa Region, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas in an interview with Nampa today said the officer is suspected to have been part of a gang of four men who were armed with empty bottles during the alleged robbery.

Andreas said the incident occurred at about 21h45 on Saturday when the four men were seen walking down a street where a 28-year-old man, who was also walking with a male friend, was robbed.

The police officer and his gang allegedly stopped the victim and started to attack him with empty bottles they used as weapons, smashing his face several times and also kicking and punching him on the body, said Andreas.

She further said that when the victim was overpowered, the police constable and his three companions were heard demanding money and the victim's sandals and was also allegedly seen forcefully removing N.dollars 800 from the victim and his sandals valued at N.dollars 350.

The victim and his friend reported the matter to the Okahandja Police Station and the police officer and one other suspect were arrested the same Saturday night, with the other two in the matter yet to be arrested.

