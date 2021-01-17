The Special Reserve Force of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) fired rubber bullets and inflicted injuries to striking Shoprite employees, Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) representatives and Affirmative Repositioning (AR) activists at Oshakati on Friday.

Several employees and AR activists sustained minor to severe injuries in the conflict and were rushed to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital for medical treatment.

Confirming the incident in a media release issued on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi of the NamPol Public Relations Division stated that it occurred in front of the Shoprite branch at Yetu Complex in the Oshakati East.

Shikwambi stated the Shoprite workers were allegedly transported from both Oshakati, Ondangwa and Ongwediva to Yetu Complex, where AR activists and NAFAU officials joined them.

According to Shikwambi, the crowd went beyond the control of the on-duty officers and as a result reinforcement was sought and thus the Special Reserve Force Sub-Division was dispatched to the scene in order to intervene and disperse “the unruly and uncooperative crowd”.

She went on to state that upon arrival members of the Special Reserve Force, they allegedly found NAFAU officials and AR’s Dimbulukeni Nauyoma and Paulus Kathanga spearheading the group.

Shikwambi indicated the crowd was marching and chanting at Shoprite entrance, while demanding for the closure of the business and started throwing stones after the police stopped and moved them back.

“This prompted the Special Reserve Force to disperse the striking employees by using non-lethal equipment (rubber bullets),” Shikwambi explained.

According to her, a Special Reserve Force member was hit and injured with a stone on the right thigh and a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been registered at Oshakati.

“Equally, one of the striking employees allegedly working at Ongwediva Shoprite by the name Mr. Gabriel Haihambo, 50, was also injured on the head and arm and is admitted at Oshakati Intermediate Hospital in a stable condition,” cited the NamPol Deputy Commissioner.

She added that so far, no case was opened by any of the striking Shoprite employees, NAFAU officials or strike sympathizers.

NAFAU representative at Oshakati, Primus Josef on his part denied the crowd threw stones at the police during the confrontation, adding that Yetu Complex is interlocked and without laying around stones.

“We are not surprised by such an excuse. It is their old song whenever they mercilessly fired shots at, assaulted and caused injuries to unarmed members of the public,” Josef replied.

He admitted the employees were indeed chanting in the cars parking area of the complex at the time the police confronted them.

Source: Namibia Press Agency