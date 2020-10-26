The police in Erongo are investigating a case of attempted murder, after two unknown men tied up a woman before placing her two-week old baby boy in a plastic bag.

According to a crime report issued by Namibian Police Erongo Region crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the incident occurred during the early morning hours of yesterday at the Otweya informal settlement in Walvis Bay.

It is alleged that the two suspects wearing balaclavas cut open the tent belonging to the 32-year-old victim, tied her up, put sand in her mouth and proceeded to put the baby in a plastic bag before fleeing the scene.

A neighbour who heard the baby crying in the tent then investigated the situation before informing the other neighbours who alerted the police at around 08h00.

The victim was taken to Walvis Bay State Hospital for treatment and observation – she is in a stable condition, and the baby boy is reported to be in good health.

No arrests have been made yet, an investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency