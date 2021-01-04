Police launch murder investigation into Khorixas man’s death

A 38-year-old man died at Khorixas on Friday after being taken to the Khorixas State Hospital with serious injuries.

According to the crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Sunday, Arnold Eiseb had a stab wound in his stomach.

“He was in critical condition and was immediately transferred to Windhoek,” it said.

The police were informed that Eiseb allegedly fell while holding two empty beer bottles and one broke and stabbed him on the stomach.

NamPol has however launched an investigation as murder is suspected.

Eiseb’s next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency