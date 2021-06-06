Police officer arrested in connection with wife’s death at Okakarara

A member of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s traffic department at Okakarara was on Saturday arrested in connection with the death of his wife at the town.

NamPol spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Sunday told Nampa in an interview that the 35-year-old police officer is charged with murder read with the Domestic Violence’s Act.

He is expected to appear in the Okakarara Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Mbeha said the officer’s deceased wife who was also 35, died last week Sunday at the Okakarara State Hospital where she was taken the same day (30 May 2021) after she allegedly sustained internal injuries in a suspected assault incident.

“The woman succumbed to those severe internal injuries, which the suspect allegedly inflicted on her in an assault incident,” said Mbeha.

The suspect was allegedly the last person seen with the deceased woman while she was still alive.

The couple shared three minor children aged 15, 6, and 3 years.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency